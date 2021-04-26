NTPC further expands its green presence with Miyawaki method plantation

Riding on its success of Phase-1& II Miyawaki Plantation at its Oxidation Pond Area, NTPC-Ramagundam/Telangana has recently launched Phase-I1I Miyawaki Method Plantation at Ganganagar Park of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation (RMC) covering 4176 sqmt area with plantation of 8003 trees with 54 varieties of species. Belongs to RMC, the Ganganagar Park was filled with ash and bushes.

Efforts were taken to make it suitable for plantation with removal of bushes and ash and subsequently filling with red soil. To its credit, NTPC-Ramagundam/Telangana is successfully maintaining the Phase-I&II Miyawaki Project at its Oxidation Pond area covering over 7662 sqmt area with plantation of around 14034 trees. Launched on January 23, 2020, the Miyawaki project fast developed into a dense forest with 100% survival and set an ideal example of urban foresting.