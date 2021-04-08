NTPC Dadri bags Platinum award for occupational health & safety

NTPC Dadri has been honoured with "Platinum Award" for Occupational Health & Safety-2020 by Apex India Foundation. The award was received by SS Kacker AGM (Safety), NTPC Dadri by PK. Saighal, Major General (Retd.) and Defence Expert & TEDx Speaker in presence of Kuldeep Singh, President, Apex India Foundation at Apex Occupational Health & Safety Conference held at New Delhi on April 06, 2021.

The Trophy and Certificate of "Platinum Safety Award" was handed over to C. Sivakumar, GGM (Dadri) by SS Kacker, AGM (Safety) and his team. Sivakumar congratulated the Safety Team and whole Team NTPC Dadri for the award and urged the employees to give safety top priority at workplaces and to adopt all safety measures and maintain the safety parameters in all activities at various locations.