NTPC-Ramagundam surpasses annual generation target; achieves ash utilization of over 100%

The coronavirus pandemic could hardly dampen the spirit of NTPC-Ramagundam in providing uninterrupted power supply throughout the year and eventually surpassing its annual target for FY 2020-21. The 2600 MW Thermal Power Station has generated 16711.58 MUs against the target of 15444 MUs. The Plant Load Factor (PLF) for Fiscal year 2020-21 was 73.37% against the target of 67.81%. With its concerted efforts, the plant also achieved its other annual targets like Specific Oil Consumption, Aux Power Consumption, Specific Water Consumption and Energy conservation.

Continuing its excellent performance in Ash Utilization, the station has achieved 111% Ash Utilization in 2020-21. With this, the station has achieved over 100% Ash Utilization during the last four consecutive years. To further enhance ash utilization, the station has developed geo-polymer coarse aggregates as a replacement to natural aggregates for the construction of buildings with geo-polymer substances composed of 90% fly ash. Already Seven cubic meters of aggregates has been used in building construction in shopping complex inside township and proposal for laying of road of around 1.25 Km length is under consideration.