NTPC Commissions Final 41.6 MW At Ramagundam Solar Project, Full 176 MW Capacity Goes Operational

NTPC has commissioned the final 41.6 MW phase of its Ramagundam Solar PV project in Telangana. |

Mumbai: NTPC has successfully commissioned the final 41.6 MW capacity of its Solar PV project at Ramagundam, Telangana.

With this latest addition, the company has now made the entire 176 MW solar project fully operational. This marks another important step in NTPC’s clean energy expansion strategy.

Project Completion

Earlier, NTPC had already started commercial operations for the first two phases of the project.

The first phase of 100 MW became operational on May 2, 2026, while the second phase of 34.4 MW started operations on May 29, 2026.

Now, the commissioning of the final 41.6 MW capacity on June 30, 2026 completes the entire project.

This means all three phases are now commercially active and contributing power generation.

Capacity Boost

The completion of this solar project has strengthened NTPC’s renewable energy portfolio.

Following this commissioning, the total installed capacity of NTPC Group has reached 90,899 MW, while its commercial capacity stands at 89,819 MW.

The expansion reflects NTPC’s growing focus on renewable energy as India pushes for cleaner power generation and reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

Read Also NTPC Group Capacity Rises To 89,378 MW After Tehri PSP Unit IV Achieves Commercial Operations

Green Push

India is rapidly increasing solar and renewable energy capacity to meet rising electricity demand while reducing carbon emissions.

Projects like Ramagundam support this transition and improve energy security. NTPC’s continued investment in solar power highlights its commitment to supporting India’s long-term green energy goals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and public disclosures. Investors should assess risks before making investment decisions.