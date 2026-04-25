NTPC Commissions 90 MW Solar Capacity At Khavda-II Project, Boosts Group Capacity

NTPC Limited has declared commercial operation of 90 MW solar capacity under its Khavda-II Solar PV Project in Gujarat, effective April 25, 2026. |

New Delhi: NTPC is steadily adding green power to its portfolio, and its latest milestone signals continued momentum in scaling renewable energy assets across India.

Capacity Addition Accelerates

NTPC confirmed the commercial operation of 90 MW, marking the seventh tranche of the 1200 MW Khavda-II Solar PV Project in Gujarat. This unit becomes operational on April 25, 2026. With this addition, NTPC Group’s installed capacity climbs to 89,705 MW, while commercial capacity reaches 88,625 MW, highlighting ongoing execution strength in large-scale renewable projects.

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Subsidiary-Led Expansion

The project is being developed by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a step-down subsidiary under NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL). The layered subsidiary structure reflects NTPC’s focused approach to scaling green energy through dedicated verticals. Post this addition, NGEL’s total installed capacity rises to 10,453.90 MW, while its commercial capacity stands at 10,363.90 MW, indicating a significant contribution from renewables within the broader group portfolio.

Regulatory Filing Confirms Progress

The development was formally disclosed through a regulatory filing under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements. Company Secretary Ritu Arora communicated the update to stock exchanges, while NGEL’s filing, signed by Company Secretary Deepak C Sankunni, confirmed the operational timeline. The disclosure underscores NTPC’s adherence to compliance while showcasing measurable progress in project commissioning.

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Renewable Push Continues

The Khavda-II project forms part of NTPC’s broader renewable energy roadmap, aimed at diversifying beyond conventional power generation. Incremental commissioning of capacities suggests a phased execution strategy, reducing risks while ensuring steady output addition. As India accelerates its clean energy targets, NTPC’s ongoing solar capacity additions position it as a key contributor to the country’s transition.

NTPC’s latest commissioning reflects a consistent build-out of renewable assets, aligning operational execution with long-term energy transition goals while strengthening its generation base.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the referenced corporate filing and does not include external analysis or additional sources.