NSE Stocks Cracks 2%, Falls Below IPO Issue Price Amid Broader Market Selloff

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) declined nearly 2% on Monday, slipping below the IPO issue price of ₹1,785 during intraday trading on the BSE amid weakness in the broader market.

NSE shares touched ₹1,761, around 6% below their post-listing high of ₹1,878 recorded last week. At 11 AM, the stock was trading 1.2% lower at ₹1,771, while the BSE Sensex was down about 1.3%.

NSE is India’s largest stock exchange by turnover across cash and derivatives segments. The exchange operates an integrated market infrastructure covering trading, clearing, settlement, listing services, market data and index licensing.

NSE shares had listed at a modest 0.8 percent premium to the IPO issue price. Despite the muted opening, the stock rallied more than 5 per cent intraday before surrendering part of the gains.

It eventually ended its first trading session on Thursday with gains of more than 1.8 percent.

NSE's IPO, India's second-largest after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore issue in 2024, was open for subscription between September 17 and September 21.

The Rs 22,568.94-crore public offer was subscribed 5.71 times, attracting bids worth around Rs 90,287.33 crore.

NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan has said the exchange is developing a comprehensive mobile-first framework aimed at bringing investors' trading data, portfolio information and analytics onto a single platform.

Analysts highlight growth potential and risks

Brokerages continue to view NSE as a long-term beneficiary of India’s expanding capital markets.

However, they also pointed to risks arising from NSE’s dependence on transaction-based revenue. Transaction charges accounted for 78.6% of FY26 operating revenue, with options contributing a significant share.

Regulatory changes, competition, pricing pressure and lower trading activity could impact earnings, according to analysts. Market experts said the IPO valuation left limited room for immediate gains.