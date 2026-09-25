NSE Shares Lose Momentum After 5% Intraday Debut Rally, ₹22,569 Crore IPO Faces Profit-Booking

NSE shares slipped nearly 1.6 percent intraday after their market debut. |

Mumbai: Shares of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) remained under pressure on Friday, September 25, a day after the exchange made its much-awaited stock market debut.

The stock fell nearly 1.6 per cent during intraday trade to touch a low of Rs 1,790 on the BSE. It later recovered some losses and traded at Rs 1,808, down 0.56 percent.

Gains Fade After Listing

NSE shares had listed at a modest 0.8 percent premium to the IPO issue price. Despite the muted opening, the stock rallied more than 5 per cent intraday before surrendering part of the gains.

It eventually ended its first trading session on Thursday with gains of more than 1.8 percent.

The latest decline indicates some profit-taking after the listing, even as investors continue to assess the exchange's long-term growth prospects.

Rs 4.49 Lakh Crore Valuation

Following the listing, NSE's market capitalisation stands at around Rs 4.49 lakh crore, placing it among India's 10 largest listed companies.

At this valuation, the exchange is ahead of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Titan Company.

NSE trails Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever in terms of market capitalisation.

Rs 22,569 Crore IPO

NSE's IPO, India's second-largest after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore issue in 2024, was open for subscription between September 17 and September 21.

The Rs 22,568.94-crore public offer was subscribed 5.71 times, attracting bids worth around Rs 90,287.33 crore.

NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan has said the exchange is developing a comprehensive mobile-first framework aimed at bringing investors' trading data, portfolio information and analytics onto a single platform.

Transaction charges remain NSE's biggest revenue contributor, accounting for 78.65 per cent of revenue from operations during fiscal 2026.