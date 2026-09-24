NSE Listing: Exchange Open To Future Trading On Its Own Platform As Derivatives Growth Faces Scrutiny

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) made its debut as a listed company on the BSE on Wednesday, but the possibility of the exchange eventually listing or allowing trading of its shares on its own platform remains unresolved.

NSE management said the current regulatory framework does not permit a stock exchange to list or trade its own shares on its platform.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, officials indicated that the matter could be reconsidered if regulations evolve in line with international practices.

NSE open to future regulatory changes

“Earlier, prior to 2012, even listing was not allowed. A stock exchange or an MII could not list. In 2012, it was allowed,” an NSE official said.

The official added that if regulators decide there is merit in allowing exchanges to list on their own platforms, NSE would provide its views during the policy discussion.

“As the market develops, as things change, if the regulator feels that there is merit in aligning with the global practice of allowing an exchange to list on its own platform or to trade, we will certainly give our input,” he said.

For now, NSE confirmed that it would operate according to existing rules. “The present framework doesn't allow trading or listing on your own platform,” the management said.

NSE defends derivatives growth amid scrutiny

The exchange also addressed concerns over increasing regulatory focus on derivatives, particularly options trading. NSE said growth in the segment has coincided with wider participation and greater confidence among investors.

“10 years back, there was no derivative momentum. So, each time more investors come, we find it more trustworthy, more safe, more people come,” an official said.

NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan said regulators were focused on ensuring responsible growth rather than restricting derivatives.

“There's no opposition to the derivative market. How can the derivative market develop like a healthy market?” he said, adding that very short-term products should not become “lottery ticket type trading”.

NSE shares debuted at ₹1,800 on the BSE, a premium of 0.84%, giving the company a market capitalisation of ₹4.45 lakh crore. The ₹22,569-crore IPO received 5.71 times subscription.