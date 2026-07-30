NSE Q1 Profit Rises 7% To ₹3,120 Crore, Income Climbs 9% As IPO Plans Gather Pace

NSE reported a 7 percent rise in Q1 PAT to Rs 3,120 crore as income grew 9 percent. |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reported a 7% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,120 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, supported by higher operating income and strong transaction revenues.

The exchange had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 2,924 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income during the April-June quarter increased 9% to Rs 5,252 crore, compared with Rs 4,798 crore a year earlier, reflecting continued growth in trading activity across segments.

Revenue Drivers

Transaction charges remained NSE's biggest source of income during the quarter. Revenue from transaction charges rose to Rs 3,623 crore, up from Rs 3,154 crore in the year-ago period.

The exchange also earned Rs 258 crore from data connectivity charges, ₹234 crore as operating investment income and Rs 150 crore from data feed and terminal services.

Higher trading volumes, particularly in derivatives and cash market segments, continued to support the exchange's financial performance during the quarter.

Expenses Increase

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,129 crore in the June quarter from Rs 1,053 crore a year earlier, reflecting higher operational costs as the exchange expanded its activities.

Despite the increase in expenditure, NSE maintained healthy profitability due to growth in its core revenue streams.

Major Tax Contribution

During the quarter, NSE contributed ₹20,579 crore to the government through taxes and statutory payments.

This included Rs 18,313 crore in Securities Transaction Tax and Commodities Transaction Tax (STT/CTT), Rs 980 crore in stamp duty, Rs 657 crore in GST, Rs 373 crore in income tax and Rs 256 crore in Sebi fees.

Among STT/CTT collections, the equity derivatives segment accounted for 57%, while the cash delivery segment contributed 37% and the cash intraday segment made up the remaining 6%.

IPO In Focus

In June, NSE filed its draft IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The proposed public issue is entirely an offer for sale of 14.89 crore equity shares, representing nearly 6% of the exchange's equity.

With an estimated size of around Rs 30,000 crore, the IPO is expected to be among the largest ever in India's capital markets.