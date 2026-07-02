NSE Lifts Curbs On YES Securities, Firm Allowed To Onboard New Clients After 3-Month Ban

YES Securities (India) Limited can now onboard new clients | Yes Bank | File Pic

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on Wednesday lifted its prohibition on YES Securities (India) Limited from onboarding new clients. The decision, effective July 1, 2026, follows YES Securities' compliance with a previous NSE order.

Earlier Prohibition and Penalty

YES Securities, a subsidiary of YES Bank Limited, had received an order from the NSE on May 26, 2026. This order imposed a three-month ban on onboarding new clients and a monetary penalty of Rs 2 lakh.

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Compliance and Corrective Actions

The company confirmed it complied with all directions from the NSE's May 26 order. It also undertook corrective actions and engaged with the NSE during the verification process.

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NSE's Decision

Following these actions, the NSE issued a new order on July 1, 2026. This order formally lifted the prohibition on YES Securities (India) Limited, allowing it to resume onboarding new clients.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.