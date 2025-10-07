 NSE CEO Buys ₹10 Crore Flat In Mumbai, Here's What Drove The Big-Ticket Purchase
NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan buys a Rs 10 crore flat in Mumbai’s Lodha World Towers, while SEBI’s chairman rents a luxury apartment, all amid a festive real estate surge.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Ashishkumar Manilal Chauhan, the Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). |

Mumbai: Ashishkumar Manilal Chauhan, the Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has made a major real estate move by purchasing a luxurious apartment in one of Mumbai's most high-profile residential towers. Chauhan bought the apartment for nearly Rs 10 crore in the iconic Lodha World Towers located in Upper Worli, Mumbai.

The home is on the 11th floor of the high-rise and offers nearly 2,000 square feet of built-up area, as per property documents reviewed by Liases Foras Real Estate Research & Rating Pvt Ltd.

The apartment comes with three dedicated car parking spots and was officially registered on October 4, 2025. It was bought from Lodha Developers Limited, one of the top real estate developers in India. Neither Chauhan nor Lodha Developers responded to queries about the deal.

A Home That Matches a High Salary

Chauhan, who heads India’s leading stock exchange, earns a gross annual pay of Rs 12.09 crore, according to NSE's annual report for 2024-25. His net annual income stands at Rs 6.78 crore, which places this property investment well within his financial reach.

SEBI Chairman’s Luxury Rental Sparks Parallel Interest

Interestingly, just weeks before this deal, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had leased a 5-BHK luxury apartment for its Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, in the plush Prabhadevi area. The three-year rental deal started at Rs 7 lakh per month, with a total estimated cost of Rs 2.65 crore. The rented flat is in Rustomjee Crown and comes with four parking spaces.

Festive Season Drives Mumbai Property Boom

These high-profile property deals come at a time when Mumbai's real estate market is seeing a sharp festive season spike. During Navratri and Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, the city recorded 10,630 property registrations — a 23 percent jump over last year. This brought in Rs 587 crore in revenue for the state, showing that both big names and everyday buyers are fueling the market boom.

