 NSE Poised To Pour ₹380 Crore Into Construction Of Cancer Treatment Facility At Tata Memorial Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNSE Poised To Pour ₹380 Crore Into Construction Of Cancer Treatment Facility At Tata Memorial Hospital

NSE Poised To Pour ₹380 Crore Into Construction Of Cancer Treatment Facility At Tata Memorial Hospital

NSE Foundation has partnered with the TMH-established Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) for the project. The facility is projected to serve approximately 1.3 lakh outpatients department (OPD) visits every year.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 08:14 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Country's largest equity bourse NSE on Sunday announced that it will spend Rs 380 crore to build a facility to help in cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital.The 11-storey NSE multi-speciality hospital block and bone marrow transplant (BMT) centre will come up at TMC-run ACTREC in the satellite city of Navi Mumbai.

Groundbreaking for the facility being constructed by L&T was conducted on Sunday, an official statement said, adding that the BMT centre will be the largest of such facilities in the country.The facility is projected to serve approximately 1.3 lakh out patients department (OPD) visits every year, conduct over 600 BMT procedures in a year and also have 60 beds.

Read Also
IPO Calendar: 10 Companies Set To List On Exchanges, Four Mainboard & Six SME Enterprises, Dalal...
article-image

The project being funded through NSE's corporate social responsibility efforts has a built up area of 2.4 lakh sq ft and is likely to commence operations by July 2027, it said.NSE Foundation has partnered with the TMH established Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) for the project, it said, adding that the NSE board had given approval for the project in March 2023.

"Our aim is to support the healthcare needs of cancer patients and their families, and to contribute meaningfully to the fight against cancer in India. We believe this project will have a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of patients each year," the bourse's managing director and chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

FPJ Shorts
Aviation Watchdog DGCA Monitoring Airfares & Flight Capacities For Festive Season, Ensuring Stable Ticket Prices
Aviation Watchdog DGCA Monitoring Airfares & Flight Capacities For Festive Season, Ensuring Stable Ticket Prices
Rule Of Law Vs Rule By Force
Rule Of Law Vs Rule By Force
OBC Backlash To Maratha Quota Move
OBC Backlash To Maratha Quota Move
Mumbai Entrepreneur Launches 'Quiet India' To Combat Noise Pollution As Public Health & Economic Threat
Mumbai Entrepreneur Launches 'Quiet India' To Combat Noise Pollution As Public Health & Economic Threat

Stating that thousands of patients are currently awaiting the BMT treatment, TMC's director Sudeep Gupta said, "the new hospital block will address a critical gap in specialized services for treating comorbidities (such as cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, renal and gastroenterological) in cancer patients for which most times patients have to seek medical care at other hospitals as ACTREC has so far been a standalone cancer centre."

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NSE Poised To Pour ₹380 Crore Into Construction Of Cancer Treatment Facility At Tata Memorial...

NSE Poised To Pour ₹380 Crore Into Construction Of Cancer Treatment Facility At Tata Memorial...

Aviation Watchdog DGCA Monitoring Airfares & Flight Capacities For Festive Season, Ensuring Stable...

Aviation Watchdog DGCA Monitoring Airfares & Flight Capacities For Festive Season, Ensuring Stable...

Ladki Bahin Yojana Gets A New Rule, Know This Before Claiming ₹1,500 Benefit Or You May Be Removed

Ladki Bahin Yojana Gets A New Rule, Know This Before Claiming ₹1,500 Benefit Or You May Be Removed

India, EU Eye Trade Deal In 3 Months Amid US Tariff Offensive: Report

India, EU Eye Trade Deal In 3 Months Amid US Tariff Offensive: Report

Impact Of GST Reforms Starts Showing As Festive Sales Breaks 10-Year Record: Experts

Impact Of GST Reforms Starts Showing As Festive Sales Breaks 10-Year Record: Experts