NSE Poised To Pour ₹380 Crore Into Construction Of Cancer Treatment Facility At Tata Memorial Hospital

Mumbai: Country's largest equity bourse NSE on Sunday announced that it will spend Rs 380 crore to build a facility to help in cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital.The 11-storey NSE multi-speciality hospital block and bone marrow transplant (BMT) centre will come up at TMC-run ACTREC in the satellite city of Navi Mumbai.

Groundbreaking for the facility being constructed by L&T was conducted on Sunday, an official statement said, adding that the BMT centre will be the largest of such facilities in the country.The facility is projected to serve approximately 1.3 lakh out patients department (OPD) visits every year, conduct over 600 BMT procedures in a year and also have 60 beds.

The project being funded through NSE's corporate social responsibility efforts has a built up area of 2.4 lakh sq ft and is likely to commence operations by July 2027, it said.NSE Foundation has partnered with the TMH established Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) for the project, it said, adding that the NSE board had given approval for the project in March 2023.

"Our aim is to support the healthcare needs of cancer patients and their families, and to contribute meaningfully to the fight against cancer in India. We believe this project will have a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of patients each year," the bourse's managing director and chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

Stating that thousands of patients are currently awaiting the BMT treatment, TMC's director Sudeep Gupta said, "the new hospital block will address a critical gap in specialized services for treating comorbidities (such as cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, renal and gastroenterological) in cancer patients for which most times patients have to seek medical care at other hospitals as ACTREC has so far been a standalone cancer centre."

