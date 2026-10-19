NSE Announces New Trading Timings, Gold Receipts & Commodity Contracts To Trade Until 11:55 PM From November 2

NSE announces trading hours of 9 AM to 11:55 PM for gold receipts and select commodity contracts from November 2, 2026. |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced trading timings for Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) and certain commodity derivative contracts. The timings will apply from November 2, 2026, to March 12, 2027.

According to the NSE circulars, trading in these segments will take place from 9 AM to 11:55 PM. However, traders will be allowed to make trade modifications until 11:59 PM.

The revised timings will not affect regular equity market trading.

What Has Changed?

The NSE has specified extended trading hours for the covered segments during the announced period.

Investors can trade until 11:55 PM, while an additional four minutes will be available for modifying trades.

The exchange has linked these timings to daylight saving time adjustments in international markets.

New Timings For Electronic Gold Receipts

Electronic Gold Receipts, commonly known as EGRs, are electronic instruments representing gold.

Under the announced schedule, EGR trading will begin at 9 AM and continue until 11:55 PM.

Investors will have until 11:59 PM to make permitted trade modifications.

Traders dealing in EGRs should plan their transactions according to the applicable schedule.

Which Commodity Contracts Are Covered?

The second circular covers non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts linked to international markets.

These include contracts based on commodities such as gold, silver and crude oil.

Commodity derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends on the price movements of underlying commodities.

Trading in the covered contracts will remain open from 9 AM to 11:55 PM.

The exchange will also allow trade modifications, position limit adjustments and collateral-related setup until 11:59 PM.

Position limits restrict the number of contracts traders can hold, while collateral refers to funds or assets deposited as security.

Will Stock Market Timings Change?

No. The circulars do not change the normal trading hours for shares listed on the NSE.

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The announced schedule applies only to EGRs and specified commodity derivative contracts.

What Should Investors Remember?

Trading hours may differ on market holidays and special occasions, including Muhurat Trading.

Investors should check the applicable contract timings on their broker's platform before placing orders.

Longer trading hours provide additional flexibility but do not guarantee profits.