Now IT Department pulls up IRS officers over 'FORCE' report on Income Tax increase, says CBDT 'never asked' for a report

On Saturday night around 50 IRS officers had written to the government, sharing tips on how to revive the economy amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.
They presented a policy paper-cum- recommendation titled "Fiscal Options and Response to COVID-19 Epidemic (FORCE)" to the PMO and Finace Ministry. It in, they had shared tips on how the government could revive the economy, and said that the Centre need needed to spend considerably more. They had said that that the Centre needed to raise additional revenue, but in ways that must not burden the already distressed common man. Their suggestions involved a wealth tax as high as 40% for total income levels above a minimum threshold of Rs 1 crore, as well as a host of other measures
Now, the Income Tax Department has taken to Twitter to clarify that it never sought such a report from either the IRS Association or these officers.
"There is some report circulating on social media regarding suggestions by a few IRS officers on tackling Covid-19 situation. It is unequivocally stated that CBDT never asked IRS Association or these officers to prepare such a report," it wrote.
Reiterating that the report in question "does not reflect the official views of CBDT/MInistry of Finance in any manner" the Department added in a follow-up tweet that a "necessary inquiry is being initiated in this matter".
"No permission was sought by the officers before going public with their personal views and suggestions, which is a violation of extant Conduct Rules," it wrote.
