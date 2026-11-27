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Mumbai: Taxpayers falling under transfer pricing regulations must file their income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 by November 30, 2026. The deadline applies to businesses and individuals undertaking reportable international transactions or specified domestic transactions during FY2025-26.

The filing timeline differs from the deadlines prescribed for other categories of taxpayers under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Who Must File ITR By November 30?

The November 30 deadline covers taxpayers required to furnish a transfer pricing report under Section 92E of the Income-tax Act. It also applies to eligible partners of firms covered under these regulations and their spouses where Section 5A provisions are applicable.

International transactions typically involve business dealings between associated enterprises operating across different tax jurisdictions. Specified domestic transactions involve eligible transactions within India that satisfy prescribed statutory conditions and financial thresholds.

Form 3CEB And ITR Filing Requirements

Under Section 92E, eligible taxpayers must obtain an accountant's report in Form 3CEB, providing transaction details and certifying compliance with applicable transfer pricing regulations. Taxpayers who submitted Form 3CEB by October 31 must separately complete their income tax return filing by November 30.

While Form 3CEB captures transaction-related disclosures and professional certification, the ITR provides comprehensive information regarding taxable income, deductions, tax liabilities and other mandatory statutory disclosures.

Read Also ITR Filings Cross 7.5 Crore As August 31 Deadline Nears

Taxpayers Must Reconcile Financial Records

Tax experts recommend reconciling disclosures made in Form 3CEB with audited financial statements, accounting records and tax computations before submitting returns.

Any transfer pricing adjustments or amendments affecting taxable income must also be accurately incorporated into the income tax return to ensure regulatory compliance and minimise discrepancies.

ITR Verification Remains Mandatory

Merely uploading an income tax return does not complete the filing process. Taxpayers must verify their returns using an approved authentication mechanism.

Depending on applicable requirements, verification can be completed through a valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or other permitted electronic verification methods available on the income tax portal. Timely filing and verification are essential to ensuring statutory compliance.

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