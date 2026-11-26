India’s new crypto reporting framework requires service providers to collect and report user and transaction information | Representational Image

A detailed set of notes, released in July of 2026, on how service providers of crypto-assets should monitor transactions, report information and identify users has been released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in India. These guidance notes are designed to help crypto-asset service providers abide by the new tax regulation frameworks that have been constructed. The goal of the new tax framework is to tighten up how cryptocurrency transactions are reported in India, as a prelude to the country's participation in a global information exchange for tax-related information about digital assets.

For Indian users of platforms like Binance, this means that the transactions they make will be recorded, and that information will be passed to the relevant tax authorities. Regardless of if a person in India is checking the ETH price INR every day and actively trading, or if they are holding assets for trade over a longer time period, properly understanding how reporting works can help them to avoid any tax issues in the future.

These tax reporting changes are designed to improve the transparency of crypto tax reporting across borders and are occurring under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

What Exactly is the New Reporting Framework for Crypto-Assets in India?

The new framework for reporting on crypto-assets in India is largely targeted towards crypto-asset service providers and focuses on the submission of information about users and their transactions. The domestic legal basis for these new obligations is covered under section 509 of the Income-tax Act, 2025 and also falls under Rules 241 to 244 and Form 167 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026.

In July of 2026, the CBDT published a 198-page guidance note to elucidate for service providers exactly how they should act to remain in accordance with the new requirements. This note covers things such as due diligence, tax residency, reportable transactions, customer identification and the process by which all of this information should be submitted to the relevant tax authorities.

The new framework makes a distinction between the exchange of this information with international organisations and collecting it domestically. At present, the reporting obligations are being rolled out through 2026, with the international exchange of information with participating jurisdictions through CARF expected to start sometime in 2027.

The idea behind this system is that it will close the gaps that occur when taxpayers hold or make transactions with digital assets through service providers that exist across national borders.

Why Is India Strengthening Its Crypto Tax Reporting Now?

The traditional systems for international tax information were designed to handle conventional financial accounts and are insufficient to deal with the complexities of cryptocurrency transactions. Crypto assets can easily move between any number of blockchain networks, wallets and platforms without ever touching conventional financial institutions. CARF, therefore, intends to extend the existing international information-sharing arrangements to some crypto-asset activities.

As to why India feels it is pressing to make these changes now, a report in July of 2026 by Reuters cited government documents that estimated that somewhere in the range of 39 million Indians held approximately US$2.1 billion in crypto assets at the end of May 2026.

This same report demonstrated that the number of those individuals who had reported crypto transactions on their tax returns for the March 2023 financial year was very low. While these numbers are a little divorced from each other in time, the idea remains for Indian authorities that tax reporting for crypto assets is far below the level they want it to be. It also shows that authorities are struggling to close this gap in reporting.

What Should Indian Crypto Users Do Before International Reporting Expands?

Indian crypto users should focus on keeping accurate and consistent records for their transactions. This will position them to be able to respond to any new reporting requirements relatively easily and with a minimum of fuss and effort.

Some other specific things that crypto users can do to prepare include:

1. Recording any transfers between personal wallets and accounts on exchanges.

2. Keeping a complete history of any transactions made, including sales, conversions, purchases, withdrawals and any fees incurred.

3. Ensuring the information that service providers have from them regarding residency is correct.

4. Double-check that current statements and reported income are consistent and correct.

5. Seek advice from qualified professionals where necessary.

Users should not make assumptions about what sort of rules might be implemented; instead, they should focus on the nuts and bolts of record-keeping, so they can respond to whatever changes might be brought in by CARF.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Does India's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework Take Effect?

The domestic reporting framework is already working under both the Income-tax Act, 2025 and the Income-tax Rules, 2026. Exchange of international information is planned under CARF to begin in 2027 for some jurisdictions, with others to follow later.

Does CARF Mean Every Crypto Transaction Will Be Taxable?

No. CARF is about the collection and exchange of information relating to crypto transactions for the benefit of administrative work for tax authorities. It has no bearing on the actual rules for what should be taxed; those rules exist within the pertinent Indian tax rules.

Do Indian Crypto Users Need to Keep Their Own Records if Exchanges Report Transactions?

Yes, absolutely. Users should always keep their own records of transactions and should never rely on exchanges or other financial entities to handle their reporting for them.

Author: Liam Clarke

Liam is a content writer from Australia. He has been writing content for years and has a flexible style that allows him to write content to suit many topics. When he isn't writing content, he's watching classic films and providing enrichment for his cat.

(Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.)