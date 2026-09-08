ITR Filed But Refund Still Missing, Here’s How To Find Out Where Your Money Is Stuck Online

Waiting for your income tax refund? Check its status online. |

Mumbai: If you have filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) but the refund has not reached your bank account even after several days, there is no need to panic.

Your refund may still be under processing or could be delayed because of a bank-related issue. Instead of repeatedly checking your bank balance, you can track your ITR and refund status online from home.

How To Check ITR Refund Status Online?

Visit the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal and log in using your PAN and password.

After logging in, open the “e-File” section on the homepage. Select “Income Tax Returns” and then click on “View Filed Returns”.

Choose the relevant assessment year. The refund status will be displayed alongside the ITR filed for that year.

For more information, click on “View Details”. This section shows the return’s processing history, refund status and any pending action.

What If The Refund Has Failed?

A “refund failed” message does not mean you have lost the money. The payment may not have reached your account because of incorrect or incomplete bank details.

Common reasons include a bank account that has not been pre-validated, a mismatch between the name registered with the bank and PAN records, an incorrect IFSC code or a closed bank account.

Refunds may also face difficulties if the PAN is inoperative because it has not been linked with Aadhaar.

Older Refund Claims

For refunds determined on or before March 31, 2023, taxpayers can use Protean’s refund status facility. The status can be checked by entering the PAN and relevant assessment year.

Checks To Make If Refund Is Delayed

Confirm whether the ITR has been processed and whether the refund has been issued, adjusted against an outstanding demand or marked as failed.

Also check that your bank account is active and pre-validated, PAN is operative and no verification or other action is pending on the portal.

The ITR must be successfully verified for processing. Therefore, do not treat a delay as rejection. Check the online status first to understand exactly where the refund is stuck.