Northern Railway Awards ₹6.22 Crore Order To NACDAC Infrastructure, Roorkee Station Modernisation Gains Pace

NACDAC Infrastructure Ltd has received a ₹6.22 crore domestic contract from Northern Railway. |

Mumbai: NACDAC Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday announced it has secured a domestic contract valued at Rs 6.22 crore (Rupees Six Crore Twenty-Two Lakh) from Northern Railway, Moradabad Division, for work at Roorkee station.

Project Details

The contract involves the improvement of the circulating area, facade, parking, and platforms at Roorkee station. It also includes the construction of an Electrical Sub Station and Parcel Office, along with an approach road.

Contract Value

The total accepted contract value stands at Rs 6,21,80,860.95, which includes 18 percent GST.

Execution Timeline

NACDAC Infrastructure expects to complete the project within approximately eight months from the date of the order.

Nature of Order

The company clarified that this order is routine in nature and was received in the normal course of business. It does not alter the company's business model, risk profile, or financial position beyond what has already been disclosed.

Awarding Entity

Northern Railway, Moradabad Division, awarded the contract to NACDAC Infrastructure. The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity that awarded the order.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.