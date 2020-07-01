Non-subsidised LPG price hiked marginally in metros; here's what it will cost in Mumbai, Delhi and other metros

On Wednesday, non-subsidised cooking gas LPG rates were hiked by Re 1 to Rs 594 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital. Prices were up by Rs 4 in other metros mostly because of different local sales tax or VAT rate.

According to reports, with effect from July 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG was raised by one rupee per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) in Delhi, Rs 4.50 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 3.50 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 4 per cylinder in Chennai. In tune with the rebound in international rate, this is the second consecutive monthly increase.

Latest LPG cylinder rates (Indane - non-subsidised 14.2 kg):

Delhi -- Rs 594

Kolkata -- Rs 620.50

Mumbai -- Rs 594

Chennai -- Rs 610.50

On the other hand, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the second day in a row.

This, after diesel rates scaled a new high after prices were hiked 22 times in just over three weeks. In Delhi, a litre of petrol comes for Rs 80.43 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 80.53 per litre.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. While the diesel price had been hiked on 22 occasions since June 7, petrol price had been raised on 21 occasions. The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.14 for diesel.