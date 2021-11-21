e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 03:28 PM IST

Non-core asset monetization: Govt to sells six properties of BSNL, MTNL

Agencies
As per DIPAM website, asset monetisation involves creation of new sources of revenue by unlocking of value of hitherto unutilised or under-utilised public assets

The Centre has begun the non-core asset monetisation of telecos -- BSNL and MTNL.

Accordingly, DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) has begun auction of BSNL and MTNL assets.

The monetisation commenced with the auction of first set of six properties belonging to the telecos.

"Non core asset monetisation commences with the first set of six properties of BSNL/MTNL bid out on the MSTC portal," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted on Saturday.

As per DIPAM website, asset monetisation involves creation of new sources of revenue by unlocking of value of hitherto unutilised or under-utilised public assets.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 03:28 PM IST
