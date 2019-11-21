No proposal to link social media accounts to Aadhaar

The govt has no proposal for linking Aadhaar with social media accounts of individuals, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. "There is no such proposal with the government for linking Aadhaar with social media accounts of individuals," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

He was replying to a specific query on whether the government proposes to enact a law for linking Aadhaar with social media accounts of individuals.

Prasad said that as a matter of policy and by design, the UIDAI precludes itself from aggregating information arising from the use of Aadhaar, tracking and profiling individuals.

"...the system by intent is blind to the purpose for which Aadhaar may be used at the front end by the resident. Also, the core biometrics is encrypted at the time of enrolment/updation. It is never kept unencrypted and is never shared," he added.