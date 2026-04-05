No Need For Panic Buying Of Fuel, Govt Assures Adequate Petrol, Diesel & LPG Supply Despite Hormuz Disruption

The government has assured that petrol, diesel, and LPG supplies are sufficient despite Hormuz disruptions. |

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has urged people not to panic buy petrol, diesel, or LPG. The appeal comes amid concerns over supply disruptions due to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The government said fuel supplies across India remain adequate and there is no need to rush for stocking up. Citizens have been advised to trust only official updates and avoid spreading or believing rumours.

Steps to Ensure Supply

The government is taking proactive measures to maintain uninterrupted supply of fuel. It has prioritised LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) for households, hospitals, and essential services.

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Refineries across the country are running at high capacity, and steps have been taken to manage demand. This includes extending the gap between LPG refills to ensure fair distribution.

Strict Action Against Hoarding

Authorities have increased monitoring to prevent hoarding and black marketing. More than 3,700 raids have been conducted so far. Around 1,000 notices have been issued to LPG distributors, and 27 dealerships have been suspended for violations.

These actions aim to ensure that fuel reaches genuine consumers without disruption.

LPG and Fuel Availability Stable

Despite global supply pressures, there are no reports of LPG shortages at distributor points. Around 51 lakh LPG cylinders were delivered in a single day, with 95 percent of bookings made online.

Commercial LPG supply has been limited to 70 percent of pre-crisis levels, while alternative fuels like kerosene and coal are being used to reduce pressure on demand.

Natural Gas and Refinery Operations

The government is ensuring full supply of natural gas to homes and transport sectors. Supply to industries and fertiliser units is also being increased gradually with the help of incoming LNG shipments.

All refineries have enough crude oil and are operating smoothly. Petrol pumps across India are fully stocked.

Relief Measures for Consumers

To reduce the burden of rising global oil prices, the government has cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre. It has also imposed export duties on diesel and aviation fuel to ensure better availability within the country.

State governments have been asked to closely monitor the situation and prevent misinformation.