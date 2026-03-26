Fuel, LPG Supplies Fully Secure In India, Govt Warns Against Panic Fueled By Misinformation

The Petroleum Ministry said India has no fuel or LPG shortage and warned against panic buying driven by misinformation. | File Photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in India. It clarified that fuel supply across the country is fully stable and secure. The government also warned that panic buying is being triggered by misleading information on social media and urged people not to believe such rumours.

Petrol, diesel available across country

The Ministry said all fuel outlets are operating normally, and there is no rationing anywhere. India has over 1 lakh petrol pumps, all of which have enough stock.

In some places, panic buying was seen, but this was due to false messages circulating online. To manage this, oil companies kept their depots open overnight and extended credit to petrol pumps to ensure continuous supply.

Strong crude supply, refineries running full

Despite tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, India’s crude oil supply remains strong. The country sources crude from more than 41 suppliers globally.

All refineries are running at over 100% capacity to meet demand. The government said that fuel supply for the next 60 days is already secured, leaving no risk of shortage.

Reserves enough for nearly two months

The Ministry dismissed reports claiming that India has only six days of fuel stock. It said the country actually has about 74 days of reserve capacity and around 60 days of actual stock available.

This includes crude oil, refined products, and strategic reserves. Additional crude purchases are also underway to further strengthen supply.

LPG supply boosted, imports secured

Domestic LPG production has increased by 40% and now meets over 60% of daily demand.

India has also secured imports of around 800 TMT from countries like the United States, Russia, and Australia. Oil companies are delivering more than 50 lakh LPG cylinders daily, with extra supply for commercial use to prevent hoarding.

PNG push not due to shortage

The government clarified that the promotion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is not linked to any LPG shortage. PNG is being promoted because it is cleaner, safer, and cheaper.

India produces 92 MMSCMD of natural gas daily, and PNG connections have grown significantly over the years. LPG supply, however, remains fully secure.