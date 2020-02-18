‘No doubt, govt will meet fiscal deficit targets’: RBI

Throwing his weight behind Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget numbers, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that there is no reason to doubt that the government will be able to cut fiscal deficit to 3.5% of the GDP in the fiscal beginning April 1.

Das said the government has remained within the limits set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee for the budget deficit.

The Center missed deficit target for the third year in a row, pushing shortfall to 3.8% of the GDP in the current fiscal as compared to 3.3% previously planned. The fiscal deficit target for the coming fiscal year starting April 1, has been fixed at 3.5%.

The fiscal deficit is the shortfall in a government's income compared with its spending. It essentially means that the government is spending beyond its means.