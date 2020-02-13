Long-term reverse repos to have fixed interest rate: RBI

On the eve of the first tranche of the long-term repo operations (LTROs) announced on February 6, the Reserve Bank on Thursday said it will be conducted on a fixed-rate basis and the interest rate will remain fixed for the tenor of the operation.

The monetary authority also clarified that the interest on these repos will be compounded on an annual basis and will be conducted at the prevailing repo rate.

Deploying an out-of-the-box tool to ensure permanent and deeper liquidity in the system, which hovers around Rs 2.5 lakh on a daily basis now, the Reserve Bank on February 6, announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of long-term reverse repo operations beginning Friday when it would conduct an LTRO for Rs 50,000 crore.

It can be noted that the reverse repos were on average overnight, or intra-day and the longest so far has been 14-days. But now the central bank is offering it in one-year and three-year tenors.