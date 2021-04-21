No change in petrol and diesel prices today: Check the prices for April 21

On Wednesday, fuel prices remain unchanged yet again. For the last six days, prices of petrol and diesel have remained the same. Meanwhile, in the international market, crude oil prices have continued to slump.



On April 15, the last price revision took place across the country. This revision had taken place after a hiatus of 15 days.



The price of petrol is Rs 90.40 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel is sold at Rs 80.73. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 96.83 and Rs 87.81 per litre, respectively.



In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 92.43 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 85.75 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 90.62 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 83.61 per litre. The price of petrol in Banglore is Rs 93.43 per litre and diesel is sold for Rs 85.60 per litre.



In the last two week, oil prices slumped due to rising COVID-19 cases and the fear of this hurting the demand. At 10.24 pm GMT on Tuesday, West Texas Intermediate Crude fell by 1.48 per cent, to settle at $62.44. In the case of Brent Crude, it slipped by 0.36 per cent, to settle at $66.33 (at 1.43 am GMT).

With crude remaining below $67 a barrel in the global market, it has come as a relief for oil marketing companies in India. It is expected that the companies in India may head for the regular revision, post the elections in various states are over.