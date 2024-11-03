 NMDC's Iron Ore Production Soars To Record High In October
While NDMC's production of iron ore has gone up by 3.8 per cent, its sales have surged by as much as 17.15 per cent compared to the same month last year.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
NMDC's focus on enhancing production capacity, ensuring reliable iron ore supply, and adopting environmentally sustainable practices reinforces its dedication to responsible mining. | NMDC

Government-owned National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), India's largest iron ore producer, has registered its best-ever October performance since inception with a record production of 4.07 million tonnes (MT) and sales of 4.03 MT, according to a statement issued by the Steel Ministry on Saturday.

NDMC Posts Record Production

While NDMC's production of iron ore has gone up by 3.8 per cent, its sales have surged by as much as 17.15 per cent compared to the same month last year. NMDC's cumulative figures for FY25 now work out to 21.55 MT for production and 23.84 MT for sales, underscoring its commitment to meeting the country's growing demand for iron ore.

The growth in production volumes has been achieved through meticulous mine planning, while the impressive sales figures are driven by increased demand and consistent offtake by customers, the official statement added.

NMDC's focus on enhancing production capacity, ensuring reliable iron ore supply, and adopting environmentally sustainable practices reinforces its dedication to responsible mining.

Success of Advanced Tech

The corporation remains steadfast in contributing to India's mining sector growth, aligning with its mission to foster a robust future for the industry, according to the statement. Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) of the company, said: "These record-breaking figures demonstrate the success of our strategic decisions, technology advancements, and long-term focus.

We continuously assess our performance, and with this momentum, we're confident of surpassing our best this fiscal." He has also commended the NDMC vigilance team which has just concluded its vigilance awareness programme. "The vigilance organisation is more than a fault-finding body. NMDC has made remarkable strides in capacity building as we aim for our 100 MT goal.

This is a quantum leap forward, requiring us to make systematic, informed decisions. Correct digital interventions enhance transparency and efficiency. "Preventive vigilance leads to refinement and codification of processes which limits reliance on individual discretion in decision-making," he said.

He urged participants to actively engage in preventive vigilance activities, strengthen systems for transparency, and adhere to standardised procurement practices in line with government guidelines.

