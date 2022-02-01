e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

NMDC iron ore output grows 28% to 33 MT in Apr-Jan; sales jump 25%

Agencies
NMDC stated that its iron ore production rose to 4.56 MT from 3.86 MT a year ago. | Image by Janno Nivergall from Pixabay

NMDC stated that its iron ore production surged over 28 per cent to 32.88 million tonnes (MT) in April-January 2021-22.

The company added that its iron ore production rose to 4.56 MT from 3.86 MT a year ago.

The total sales of iron ore during the April-January period increased over 25 per cent to 32.60 MT from 26.01 MT a year ago.

The company sold 4.24 MT iron ore in January 2022 compared to 3.74 MT in the year-ago month.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
