NMDC Adjusts Iron Ore Rates From July 10; Baila Fines Set At ₹4,700 Per Tonne, Company Informs BSE

NMDC Ltd announced a revision in the prices of iron ore, effective 10 July 2026. |

Mumbai: NMDC Ltd has adjusted its iron ore prices, with the new rates coming into effect from 10 July 2026. The announcement was made to the stock exchanges on Thursday.

New Iron Ore Prices

The price for Baila Lump (65.5 percent iron content, 10-40 mm size) has been fixed at Rs 5,450 per tonne. Meanwhile, Baila Fines (64 percent iron content, -10 mm size) will now cost Rs 4,700 per tonne.

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Exclusions from Price

These new 'FOR' prices do not include additional charges such as Royalty, District Mineral Foundation (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), Cess, Forest Permit Fee, Transit Fee, Goods and Services Tax (GST), Environmental Cess, and other applicable taxes, the company clarified.

Company Website Update

NMDC stated that the updated pricing information is also available on the company's official website for investors.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.