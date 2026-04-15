NMDC Limited Sees Board Change As Independent Director Sanjay Tandon’s Tenure Ends April 2026

NMDC Limited has announced a change in its board composition following the completion of Independent Director Sanjay Tandon’s tenure on April 14, 2026. | Image credit: NMDC (Representative)

Mumbai: Boardroom shifts at NMDC Limited are back in focus as the company updates its leadership lineup after a scheduled tenure completion, reflecting routine governance transitions in public sector enterprises.

Director Tenure Ends

The company confirmed that Sanjay Tandon’s role as Non-Official Independent Director concluded on April 14, 2026. His appointment, initially communicated under a Ministry of Steel directive dated April 15, 2025, was structured for one year or until further orders. With no extension issued, the tenure has formally lapsed, triggering a board update.

Board Structure Updated

Following the exit, NMDC has released a refreshed list of directors. The board continues to include five functional directors led by Chairman and Managing Director Amitava Mukherjee, alongside key roles in technical, production, personnel, and finance functions. Government nominee directors from the Ministry of Steel remain part of the structure, ensuring policy alignment and oversight.

Governance Continuity Maintained

The transition appears procedural rather than strategic. Company Secretary Pravin Shekhar indicated the update is in line with regulatory disclosure norms under SEBI listing requirements. The structured rotation of independent directors reflects standard governance practice aimed at maintaining board independence while ensuring continuity in decision-making.

Independent Roles Remain

Despite the change, NMDC retains multiple Non-Official Independent Directors on its board. This ensures that external oversight and diverse perspectives continue to inform the company’s strategic and operational decisions, particularly important for a public sector mining major navigating commodity cycles and policy frameworks.

The update, disclosed to stock exchanges on April 15, 2026, reinforces NMDC’s adherence to regulatory timelines and governance norms without signaling any immediate shift in business strategy or operational direction.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company filings and regulatory disclosures. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.