Nitesh Ranjan takes charge as Executive Director of Union Bank of India

Nitesh Ranjan has assumed charge as the Executive Director of Union Bank of India on March 10, 2021. He has been appointed to this position by the Central Government.

Ranjan has been with the Bank since 2008. He was Chief General Manager, responsible for steering Bank’s vision and goals including strategic agenda of endto-end digitisation. Prior to this, he was the head of Treasury operations. He also occupied several important positions in the Bank, namely, Chief Investor Relations Officer, Head of Balance-Sheet Management Group, Chief Economist, and Regional Head. He started his career with Food Corporation of India as management trainee, and then moved to Andhra Bank.

Nitesh Ranjan, 44, is a post graduate in Economics. He has also completed Leadership Development Programme of IIM Bangalore, curated by the Banks Board Bureau in consultation with IBA and Egon Zehnder International Pvt. Ltd. He dedicated 100 days for imparting ‘Spoken English Programme’ to underprivileged youth, under TeachIndia initiative.