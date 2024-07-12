Nissan X-Trail: A Glimpse Inside the Luxurious Cabin Ahead of India Debut

Nissan X-Trail |

Nissan is gearing up to launch the fourth-generation X-Trail SUV in India. Just before the official release, a new teaser trailer has revealed a sneak peek of the SUV’s interior. The video highlights a redefined dashboard with a soft-touch finish and a modern touchscreen infotainment system, central air conditioning vents, climate control panel, three-spoke steering wheel and, a dual-pane sunroof. The Nissan X-Trail is equipped with keyless entry and offers a 7-seat configuration.

In the previous teaser for the upcoming Nissan X-Trail, the SUV’s stylish design elements were prominently displayed. It boasts sleek dual-tone alloy wheels and striking V-motion front grille with a chrome finish. The vehicle also features LED daytime running lights, distinctive C-shaped cutouts on the bumper, and wraparound tail lamps with LED accents. The slim LED headlamps are placed lower in the split cluster, enhancing its modern and dynamic look.

Customers can anticipate dual-tone alloy wheels, elegant wraparound tail lamps, rugged door cladding, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler designed to improve aerodynamics. Additionally, the SUV includes a radar module in the lower grille, hinting at the Nissan Sheild 360-degree ADAS suite for advanced safety features. The latest model comes with larger 19-inch alloy wheels and measures 4680mm in length, 2065mm in width, and 1725mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2705mm.

Inside, the X-Trail destined for India is expected to feature a spacious touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a multifunction steering wheel. Other anticipated features include dual-tone upholstery, automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake, and an engine start-stop button.

Built on the lightweight Alliance CMF-C platform, the new X-Trail offers a variety of engine options globally, such as a 1.5-litre hybrid and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. For the Indian market, Nissan is likely to introduce the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant, delivering 201bhp and 305Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox for seamless power delivery.