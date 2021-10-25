Nissan, Porsche face action over false emissions information of diesel cars

South Korea's antitrust regulator has decided to order Nissan Motor, Porsche AG and their two Korean units to take corrective steps for falsified information over their diesel cars.

Nissan Motor, Nissan Korea, Porsche and Porsche Korea are alleged to have stated false information about gas emissions of their diesel vehicles imported for sale in South Korea, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).

The KFTC also decided to impose a fine of 173 million won ($146,700) only on Nissan Korea, reports Yonhap news agency. Illegal software installed in their cars caused gas emission reduction devices to not fully operate during normal driving conditions.

The practice meant that the cars did not meet permissible emission levels, but the automakers falsified such facts in signs attached to their cars, according to the commission.

In September, the regulator fined Audi-Volkswagen Korea and Stellantis Korea a combined 1.06 billion won for similar allegations over gas emissions.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:10 PM IST