Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Rs 20 lakh crore package to spur growth, build self-reliant India

To build the 'Atma Nirbhar India', India has DBT, Ujjawala Yojana, AWAS Yojana, Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat. Several schemes which benefitted poor were reform driven: Sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says Rs 20 lakh crore package to spur growth, build self-reliant India
In case you missed her opening, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started her press conference asking reporters whether they could hear her with her mask. She is now addressing the press without a mask. Also, she tells the press they will hear the phrase ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ quite often in the press conference, as the economic measures is to ensure India becomes self-reliant. Oh, and, she also told us the translation of the mission's name in other regional languages to help non-Hindu speakers.
Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India does not mean India is to be an isolationist country: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Five pillars of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat- economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Essentially this is to spurt growth and to build a very self reliant India: Nirmala Sitharaman
that is why this whole initiative is called Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
PM Modi laid out a comprehensive vision: Nirmala Sitharaman
PM Narendra Modi laid out a comprehensive vision, and that vision was laid out after wide consultations with several sections of the society, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference in New Delhi at 4 pm on Wednesday.
