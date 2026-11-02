Nirlon Reports Q2 Net Profit Of ₹71.90 Crore On Revenue Of ₹174.10 Crore

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Mumbai: Commercial real estate developer Nirlon Limited reported a 51.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to ₹71.90 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹147.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Despite the sharp fall in quarterly profit, the company's total income, license fee earnings and operating EBITDA registered moderate growth during the July-September 2026 period.

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Nirlon Q2 FY27 Results: Total Income Rises 3.1%

Nirlon Limited recorded total income of ₹174.10 crore in Q2 FY27, reflecting an increase of 3.1 per cent from ₹168.90 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company's license fee income, a key revenue component of its commercial real estate operations, increased 2.4 per cent YoY to ₹149.90 crore, compared with ₹146.40 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA Registers 2.7% Growth

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2.7 per cent to ₹136.50 crore during the quarter, against ₹132.90 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The increase in EBITDA came alongside growth in total income and license fee collections, even as the company reported a substantial decline in net profitability.

Total Expenses Increase 4.4%

Nirlon's total expenses climbed 4.4 per cent to ₹37.60 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹36 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The increase in expenditure accompanied a comparatively smaller rise in total income during the reporting period.

Nirlon Earnings Per Share Declines

The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased to ₹7.98 in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹16.39 in Q2 FY26.

Overall, Nirlon's second-quarter financial performance reflected growth in income and operating earnings, while net profit and diluted EPS recorded significant year-on-year declines.

Disclaimer: This report is based on financial figures provided for the company's quarterly results and does not constitute investment advice.