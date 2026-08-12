Nifty Still 8% Below Record High As Midcap, Smallcap Indices Lead Market Recovery |

Mumbai: India's benchmark Nifty index still requires an 8 per cent gain from its July-end level to recover to its record peak, while midcap and smallcap indices are much closer to their previous highs, a report said on Wednesday.





The analysis by Abakkus Mutual Fund said the Nifty, which touched a record high of 26,329 on January 2, 2026, remained below its peak at the end of July.



In comparison, the Nifty requires a 6.9 per cent gain from its July 31 level to return to its peak of 27,256 recorded in September 2024, the fund house stated.





Broader market indices, however, have recovered much faster. The Nifty Midcap 150 was just 0.14 per cent away from its record high of 23,171 reached on July 21, 2026, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 needed a 3.92 per cent rise to reclaim its peak level of 18,623 recorded in September 2024.



The analysis suggests investors have shown a stronger preference for midcap and smallcap stocks during the recent market recovery, allowing these segments to bounce back more quickly than their large-cap counterparts.



Looking at historical trends since 1991, Abakkus Mutual Fund found that market corrections are a regular part of equity investing.



Minor corrections, involving declines of 5-10 per cent, have occurred 27 times in the Nifty 50 over the past 35 years, averaging roughly once every 1.3 years.





Moderate corrections of 10-20 per cent have been recorded 13 times, or about once every 2.7 years, while major bear markets involving declines of more than 20 per cent have occurred nine times, approximately every 3.9 years.



Among the most notable episodes was the Covid-19 market crash of 2020, during which the Nifty plunged 38.4 per cent in just 69 days before completing a full recovery within 300 days.



The deepest correction in the index's history came during the global financial crisis, when the benchmark fell nearly 60 per cent from its peak and took more than 1,000 days to fully recover.



The report also examined the recovery patterns of the Nifty 100 index over the past two decades.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)