'I Was Only 16 Year-Old When I First Arrived In Mumbai': Days After US Court Drops Graft Charges, Gautam Adani Recalls Humble Beginnings

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Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani recently reflected on his early years and the challenges he faced before building one of India’s largest business groups. In a video shared on his X account, Adani recalled arriving in Mumbai at the age of 16 with a desire to learn and understand the world of work.

“I was only 16 years old when I first arrived in Mumbai. Then, I wanted to learn. I wanted to understand the work. I wanted to understand people,” Adani said.

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Recalls journey from Mumbai beginnings

Remembering his initial struggles, Adani said his experience was similar to that of many people who leave their hometowns and families in search of better opportunities.

He said that moving away from family means leaving behind the comfort and security provided by parents and stepping into an uncertain journey. However, he added that the willingness to work hard helps individuals navigate challenges and continue moving forward.

Adani described the first step towards a new journey as the most difficult but also the most important, as it shapes a person’s future.

“The hardest step in life is often the very first one. But that first step is what begins to shape us,” he said.

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Adani highlights perseverance behind success

The industrialist said his story is not unique and represents the experiences of countless individuals who have worked away from their homes and turned their ambitions into reality.

He said the journey of employees and colleagues who contributed to various projects across the country reflects their dedication, sacrifices and belief in their goals.

Adani’s remarks come after a challenging period for the Adani Group, which faced allegations related to stock market practices and corporate governance. The controversy led to a sharp decline in the market value of several group companies.

However, Adani Group stocks have since recovered significantly as investors regained confidence in the group’s businesses and future prospects.

Recently, a US court dropped graft charges against him, leading to a rise in stock prices of the group companies.