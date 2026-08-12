Hindustan Aeronautics’ Q1 Net Profit Surges 14.8% To ₹1,589.66 Crore

Mumbai: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on 12 August 2026 announced a consolidated net profit of ₹1,589.66 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a 14.8 per cent increase compared with ₹1,383.77 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Performance

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹5,515.17 crore, up from ₹4,819.01 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total consolidated income for the quarter increased by 15.25 per cent to ₹6,415.41 crore, compared with ₹5,566.10 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹4,292.69 crore. This represents a 15.34 per cent increase from ₹3,722.07 crore incurred in the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 increased to ₹23.77. This is higher than the ₹20.69 reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Board Meeting and Dividends

The Board of Directors approved the Q1 FY27 results at a meeting held today. For FY26, the board had recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share, in addition to an interim dividend of ₹35 per equity share paid during the year.

Inventory Damage and Provision

Note 3 of the financial results states that inventory items at the LCA TD store were damaged due to floods in September 2022. For company-owned items, a loss of ₹10.33 crore was assessed and fully settled by March 2026 through an insurance claim.

Customer-Owned Inventory

Regarding customer-owned items, the initial loss was ₹55.90 crore, reassessed to ₹10.91 crore. An excess provision of ₹44.99 crore was reversed by March 2026, and a provision of ₹10.91 crore is maintained for future liability.

Gratuity Liability

The ceiling of gratuity payable to officers and workmen was revised to ₹25 lakh from ₹20 lakh with effect from 1 October 2025, following a 50 per cent rise in Industrial Dearness Allowance. The additional liability for Q1 FY27 due to this revision is ₹2.37 crore.

Board Composition

HAL is not in compliance with SEBI Listing Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013, regarding the composition of its Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. This is due to the absence of the requisite number of independent directors, effective from 5 April 2026, according to the auditors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.