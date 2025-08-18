 Sensex Climbs 1,000 Points To 81,550, Nifty Gains Over 300 Points; Auto & Realty Stocks Lead The Rally
Indian markets rallied strongly on August 18 with Sensex crossing 81,500 and Nifty near 25,000. Auto and Realty shares led the gains, supported by strong domestic investor buying.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
Mumbai: On the first trading day of the week, August 18, Indian stock markets opened with a big rally. The Sensex jumped nearly 1,000 points to trade at 81,550, while the Nifty surged more than 300 points (1.15 percent) to 24,950.
All 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the green. Maruti Suzuki rose around 5%, while UltraTech Cement, Trent, and Tata Steel gained between 1 percent and 3 percent. Out of the Nifty 50 pack, 47 stocks were in positive territory.
Sector-wise performance
All major NSE indices were trading higher. The Nifty Auto index jumped 3.37%, followed by Consumer Durables up 2.86%, Financial Services up 1.62%, while Metal, Banking, and Realty indices also gained nearly 1.5 percent.

Mixed global market cues
Asian markets showed mixed trends.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.87 percent to 43,757, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.23 percent to 3,185.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.42 percent at 25,375 and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.18 percent to 3,740.

On August 14, U.S. markets closed mixed. The Dow Jones added 0.078 percent to 44,946, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.40% to 21,623, while the S&P 500 rose 0.29 percent to 6,450.
FIIs sell, DIIs buy
On August 14, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth ₹1,926.76 crore in the cash market. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹3,895.68 crore.
So far in August, FIIs have sold shares worth ₹24,191.51 crore, while DIIs have bought shares worth ₹55,795.28 crore. In July, FIIs sold ₹47,666.68 crore, while DIIs made net purchases of ₹60,939.16 crore.

Last week’s performance
On Thursday, August 14, markets ended with small gains. The Sensex closed 58 points higher at 80,598, while the Nifty rose 12 points to 24,631. Out of the 30 Sensex stocks, 13 advanced while 17 declined.
Among gainers were Zomato, Infosys, and Asian Paints, while Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, and BEL saw losses. In sectoral trade, Metal, Realty, and Oil & Gas indices fell, but IT, Pharma, Banking, and Consumer Durables ended higher.

