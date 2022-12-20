Nextracker to equip NTPC's Rajasthan project with solar trackers

Solar tracker provider Nextracker on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Amara Raja Power Systems Selects to supply solar trackers for state-owned power giant NTPC's 306 MWp Nokh project.

"Nextracker, the leading global provider of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions announced the signing of a master supply agreement (MSA) with Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd to deliver its award-winning solar trackers for NTPC Ltd's Nokh Solar Project - soon to be one of India's largest solar parks," a company statement said.

Amara Raja is executing this 306-megawatt peak (MWp) project, a ground-mounted utility-scale power plant spread over 1,850 hectares (approximately the equivalent of 3,500 contiguous football fields) in Rajasthan.

The announcement follows the upward trend for the deployment of solar trackers combined with bifacial module technology in India due to falling module prices and increased tracker design efficiencies.

Nextracker's optimised bifacial tracker design has been proven to increase energy yield, as validated by third-party test laboratories in this seminal bifacial and solar tracker white paper.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Nextracker, the global leader in solar tracker technology, on the landmark Nokh solar project," said Dwarakanadha Reddy, Business Head Projects Division, Amara Raja Power Systems.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with Amara Raja and India's largest power public sector utility, NTPC Ltd," said Dan Shugar, Nextracker founder and CEO.

NTPC has increased its renewable energy investments in recent years and aims to achieve over 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, accounting for 50 per cent of its overall generation capacity.

With the first shipments to arrive in Q1 of 2023, the project is expected to be operational by October 2023.

Rajasthan has the highest installed renewable energy capacity (19.5 GW) among Indian states, having achieved its 14 GW target for 2022 in December 2021.