 New Zealand First Country To Secure Duty Concessions For Apples In Indian FTA
New Zealand claimed to be the first country gaining preferential duty concessions for apples and tariff-free access for kiwifruit in any Indian FTA. India offers phased concessions on 32,500 MT apples (rising to 45,000 MT in year six) at 25% duty with USD 1.25/kg MIP, protecting domestic farmers. Current NZ apple exports to India: 31,393 MT. Move significantly amid US demands for similar access.

New Delhi: New Zealand on Monday said it has become the "first" country to get duty concessions for its apples under any free trade agreement signed by India. At present, India has a 50 per cent import duty on apples. Under the free trade agreement with New Zealand, India is giving duty concessions to apples with a quota and a minimum import price (MIP) in order to protect the interest of domestic farmers.

At present, India's annual apple imports from New Zealand is at 31,392.6 tonnes (MT) worth USD 32.4 million against the country's total apple imports of 519,651.8 MT (USD 424.6 million). In the agreement, import duty concessions will be given to New Zealand on 32,500 MT in the first year of the pact. The quota will be increased to 45,000 MT in the sixth year at 25 per cent duty and MIP of USD 1.25/kg. Beyond this quota, a 50 per cent duty will come into force.

