India-New Zealand Free Trade Deal Sealed, What This Big Agreement Really Means For You?

FTA Finally Gets the Green Signal. |

Mumbai: India and New Zealand have finally sealed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking one of India’s fastest trade negotiations with a developed economy. The announcement was made after a phone conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The talks began in March 2025 and were completed after five negotiation rounds.

What the Agreement Covers

According to India’s Commerce Ministry, almost all Indian export goods will now enter New Zealand without any tariff. In return, India has agreed to reduce or remove tariffs on nearly 95 per cent of the trade between the two countries. The agreement covers trade in goods and services, investments, customs procedures, regulatory cooperation and easier movement of professionals.

Major Benefits for India

One of the biggest gains for India is better access to New Zealand’s services market. Sectors such as information technology, professional services, tourism, financial services and education will see easier entry. Indian companies and service providers will now find it simpler to operate and expand in New Zealand.

Big Opportunities for Students and Professionals

The FTA brings special benefits for Indian students and professionals. It includes better access to post-study work options and temporary employment visas. This will allow Indian students to gain global work experience after completing their education in New Zealand. Professionals will also find smoother pathways for short-term work opportunities.

Investment and Agriculture Cooperation

New Zealand has indicated plans to invest around USD 20 billion in India over the next 15 years. The agreement also includes a framework for agricultural cooperation. This covers productivity partnerships and proposals to set up Centres of Excellence for products like apples, kiwifruit and honey. Some sensitive sectors, however, have been kept outside tariff commitments.

Government Reactions

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the agreement is focused on creating opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, students and professionals. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal called it a “new-generation trade agreement” that goes beyond tariffs and focuses on investment and talent mobility.

Looking Ahead

Both countries also discussed cooperation in defence, education and tourism. They agreed to stay in close contact to ensure smooth implementation of the agreement. This FTA is seen as a major step in deepening trade ties and opening new doors for people and businesses in both nations.