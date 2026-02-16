Investors May Lift Equity Exposure To 60–65 Per Cent As Medium-Term Market Outlook Strengthens: PL Wealth Report

Improving risk-reward dynamics prompt wealth managers to recommend higher equity allocation for aggressive investors | IANS (Representational Image)

New Delhi, Feb 16: As Indian markets' medium-term risk-reward dynamics improve, investors wanting aggressive portfolios can consider 60–65 per cent equity allocation, with conservative investors maintaining higher fixed-income exposure and a tactical cash buffer of about 5 per cent, a report said on Monday.

PL Wealth, the wealth management arm of PL Capital, said in the report that Indian equity markets are navigating a phase of consolidation but retain a robust structural trajectory, with “medium-term risk-reward dynamics gradually improving.”

Infrastructure-led growth blueprint

The government’s sustained emphasis on infrastructure development, logistics expansion, manufacturing competitiveness and digital capacity building in the Union Budget for FY27 signals a structural growth blueprint rather than a short-term cyclical stimulus, the firm said.

Capex thrust enhances corporate earnings visibility into FY27, particularly across infrastructure-linked sectors, capital goods, defence manufacturing, electronics and industrial supply chains, the report said.

Sectoral opportunities and export outlook

“Over the medium term, sectors aligned with infrastructure, defence, logistics, capital goods and select manufacturing themes are expected to remain well supported. Export-driven segments such as engineering goods, textiles and gems and jewellery may benefit from improving trade visibility and ongoing global supply chain diversification,” the report said.

Global uncertainties weigh on near-term sentiment

Global uncertainties, currency fluctuations and earnings recalibration have tempered near-term sentiment, amidst fiscal momentum, macro stability and improving investment visibility.

Investor positioning is expected to adjust dynamically to domestic policy signals and evolving clarity around the India–US trade engagement, which could influence export-oriented and capital-intensive industries.

Investment preference should tilt towards companies with strong balance sheets, execution credibility and sustainable earnings visibility, the firm suggested.

Market resilience despite volatility

“Indian markets are currently absorbing global volatility and an earnings recalibration phase, but the underlying domestic fundamentals remain robust,” said Inderbir Singh Jolly, CEO, PL Wealth Management.

PL Wealth maintained that financials, automobiles, industrials and IT services have demonstrated relative resilience, while consumer-facing and select banking segments have faced near-term headwinds.

As government spending gains traction and order inflows convert into revenue growth, earnings recovery is expected to broaden into FY27, providing the fundamental trigger for a more durable market upcycle, the firm forecast.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)