 Investors May Lift Equity Exposure To 60–65 Per Cent As Medium-Term Market Outlook Strengthens: PL Wealth Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInvestors May Lift Equity Exposure To 60–65 Per Cent As Medium-Term Market Outlook Strengthens: PL Wealth Report

Investors May Lift Equity Exposure To 60–65 Per Cent As Medium-Term Market Outlook Strengthens: PL Wealth Report

A report by PL Wealth, the wealth arm of PL Capital, suggests aggressive investors can raise equity allocation to 60–65% as medium-term risk-reward improves, supported by infrastructure-led growth and resilient domestic fundamentals.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Improving risk-reward dynamics prompt wealth managers to recommend higher equity allocation for aggressive investors | IANS (Representational Image)

New Delhi, Feb 16: As Indian markets' medium-term risk-reward dynamics improve, investors wanting aggressive portfolios can consider 60–65 per cent equity allocation, with conservative investors maintaining higher fixed-income exposure and a tactical cash buffer of about 5 per cent, a report said on Monday.

PL Wealth, the wealth management arm of PL Capital, said in the report that Indian equity markets are navigating a phase of consolidation but retain a robust structural trajectory, with “medium-term risk-reward dynamics gradually improving.”

Infrastructure-led growth blueprint

The government’s sustained emphasis on infrastructure development, logistics expansion, manufacturing competitiveness and digital capacity building in the Union Budget for FY27 signals a structural growth blueprint rather than a short-term cyclical stimulus, the firm said.

FPJ Shorts
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Declared After Delay At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Active
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Declared After Delay At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Active
'The Gap Is Huge’: Sourav Ganguly On India’s Dominance Over Pakistan In T20 WC
'The Gap Is Huge’: Sourav Ganguly On India’s Dominance Over Pakistan In T20 WC
PM Modi To Visit Israel On February 25-26; Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Will Discuss All Sorts Of Cooperation'
PM Modi To Visit Israel On February 25-26; Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Will Discuss All Sorts Of Cooperation'
India's Youngest Organ Donor, 10-Month-Old Baby From Kerala, Saves Around Five Lives
India's Youngest Organ Donor, 10-Month-Old Baby From Kerala, Saves Around Five Lives

Capex thrust enhances corporate earnings visibility into FY27, particularly across infrastructure-linked sectors, capital goods, defence manufacturing, electronics and industrial supply chains, the report said.

Sectoral opportunities and export outlook

“Over the medium term, sectors aligned with infrastructure, defence, logistics, capital goods and select manufacturing themes are expected to remain well supported. Export-driven segments such as engineering goods, textiles and gems and jewellery may benefit from improving trade visibility and ongoing global supply chain diversification,” the report said.

Global uncertainties weigh on near-term sentiment

Global uncertainties, currency fluctuations and earnings recalibration have tempered near-term sentiment, amidst fiscal momentum, macro stability and improving investment visibility.

Investor positioning is expected to adjust dynamically to domestic policy signals and evolving clarity around the India–US trade engagement, which could influence export-oriented and capital-intensive industries.

Investment preference should tilt towards companies with strong balance sheets, execution credibility and sustainable earnings visibility, the firm suggested.

Market resilience despite volatility

“Indian markets are currently absorbing global volatility and an earnings recalibration phase, but the underlying domestic fundamentals remain robust,” said Inderbir Singh Jolly, CEO, PL Wealth Management.

Also Watch:

Read Also
India Sees 207 Deals Worth $7.2 Billion In January 2026 As Private Equity Activity Holds Firm
article-image

PL Wealth maintained that financials, automobiles, industrials and IT services have demonstrated relative resilience, while consumer-facing and select banking segments have faced near-term headwinds.

As government spending gains traction and order inflows convert into revenue growth, earnings recovery is expected to broaden into FY27, providing the fundamental trigger for a more durable market upcycle, the firm forecast.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Investors May Lift Equity Exposure To 60–65 Per Cent As Medium-Term Market Outlook Strengthens: PL...
Investors May Lift Equity Exposure To 60–65 Per Cent As Medium-Term Market Outlook Strengthens: PL...
India Sees 207 Deals Worth $7.2 Billion In January 2026 As Private Equity Activity Holds Firm
India Sees 207 Deals Worth $7.2 Billion In January 2026 As Private Equity Activity Holds Firm
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Opens Feb 24, 2026, Price Band Fixed At ₹367–₹386; Fresh Issue...
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Opens Feb 24, 2026, Price Band Fixed At ₹367–₹386; Fresh Issue...
Delhi HC Rejects Plea Against Sebi’s NOC For NSE IPO, Court Says Petition Meant To Block...
Delhi HC Rejects Plea Against Sebi’s NOC For NSE IPO, Court Says Petition Meant To Block...
Sensex Jumps 650 Pts To 83,277; Nifty Climbs 211 Pts To 25,682, Banking Stocks Power Late Rally To...
Sensex Jumps 650 Pts To 83,277; Nifty Climbs 211 Pts To 25,682, Banking Stocks Power Late Rally To...