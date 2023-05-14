New Twitter CEO says inspired by Elon Musk's vision; reveals future plans for Twitter 2.0

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and newly appointed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino |

Newly appointed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino in her first tweet since taking over said that she has been inspired by Elon Musk's vision to create a brighter future and she is excited to help transform Twitter. Musk, who was the CEO of the social media platform since he bought the platform in October 2022 on Friday announced her appointment.

Yaccarino's tweet said, "Thank you Elon Musk. I've long been inspired by your vision to create a bright future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!'

Thank you @elonmusk!



I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together! https://t.co/BcvySu7K76 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) May 13, 2023

Yaccarino, who has spent years modernizing the ad business of Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said she is committed to Twitter's future. She further added that user feedback is vital to build Twitter 2.0.

Twitter's declining ad revenue

The advertising chief of NBCUniversal will take over the micro-blogging site that has been trying to reverse the increasing drop in ad revenue along with a heavy debt loan.

Since Musk took over the social media platform, advertisers have fled the platform amidst fears that their brands would appear next to inappropriate content after the company let go of close to 80 per cent of its staff. Musk earlier this year admitted to the decline in ad revenues on Twitter.

Twitter's focus on digital ads

Musk said that Yaccarino would help build an 'everything app' that would offer a variety of services as he had said earlier, but it seems the choice of an advertising veteran would indicate that the focus of the business would continue to be on digital ads.

The CEO of Tesla on Friday said that getting Yaccarino on as Twitter's CEO would enable him to dedicate more time to Tesla.