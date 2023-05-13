Who is Krishan Bhatia? Linda Yaccarino's top aide expected to join her at Twitter

The arrival of Elon Musk in Twitter's office with a sink was marked by the ouster of Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, who was escorted out of the premises. Along with him, another Indian-American executive Vijaya Gade, who watched over legal policy, also had to walk out as part of the big management overhaul.

Months later Musk has announced Linda Yaccarino as his successor to lead the social media platform, and the former NBCUniversal Chairman may bring her Indian-American deputy on board as well.

Who is Krishan Bhatia?

Krishan Bhatia reported to Yaccarino as the President and Chief Business Officer at NBCUniversal, as they launched an OTT service and forged big-ticket partnerships.

Apart from launching the firm's Enterprise Data arm, Bhatia also manages partnerships with Comcast Advertising and Sky Media among others.

Having worked at Comcast since 2005, when he joined as a founding executive team member, Bhatia came to NBCUniversal back in 2011, when Comcast acquired NBCUniversal.

With a bachelor's degree in science from Georgetown University, Krishan Bhatia also served as the Principal at Booz Allen Hamilton’s Global Media & Entertainment Practice.

During Yaccarino's time at NBCUniversal, Bhatia emerged as her top lieutenant and is expected to join her at Twitter.