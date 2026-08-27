New LPG Connections Remain Suspended, Here's When Will Distributors Resume Bookings?

New LPG connections remain suspended. |

Mumbai: India has started buying more liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas from the United States amid the US-Iran conflict, Middle East tensions and supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

India imported a record 8.9 lakh tonnes of LPG from the US in July, followed by 6.2 lakh tonnes in August. This has helped maintain domestic supplies despite lower imports from the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Why Are New Connections Suspended?

Oil marketing companies have temporarily stopped issuing new domestic LPG connections since March 2026.

The Petroleum Ministry said on social media that the restriction was introduced because of geopolitical tensions. Distributors are currently prioritising cylinder refills for existing customers to ensure essential supplies continue.

The government has described the suspension as temporary and said normal services will resume once conditions improve.

When Will Bookings Resume?

Oil company sources said the government is currently focusing on the compulsory e-KYC verification exercise. Authorities are also removing duplicate and fake LPG connections from the system.

The online portal for new bookings is expected to reopen only after this process is completed. However, it may take a few more months. No reopening date has been announced.

LPG Prices Remain Unchanged

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum did not revise domestic cooking gas prices on Thursday, August 27.

At the beginning of August, prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by approximately Rs 194 to Rs 200, providing relief to restaurants, hotels and users.

City-Wise LPG Prices

A domestic cylinder costs Rs 942 in Delhi, Rs 941.50 in Mumbai, Rs 968 in Kolkata and Rs 957.50 in Chennai. The price is Rs 944.50 in Bengaluru, Rs 1,031.50 in Patna, Rs 961 in Dehradun, Rs 947.50 in Bhopal and Rs 1,007.50 in Itanagar.

Commercial cylinder prices stand at Rs 2,738 in Delhi, Rs 2,691.50 in Mumbai, Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata, Rs 2,906 in Chennai and Rs 2,821 in Bengaluru.

They cost Rs 3,018 in Patna, Rs 2,791 in Dehradun, Rs 2,743 in Bhopal and Rs 2,996.50 in Itanagar.