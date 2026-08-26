Mumbai Crime: 68 LPG Cylinders Seized From Abandoned Vehicle In Chembur; Case Registered Under Essential Commodities Act

Food and Civil Supplies officials seized 68 filled LPG cylinders from a sealed vehicle near Tilak Nagar Bridge in Chembur | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: Sixty-eight LPG cylinders were seized from an abandoned vehicle parked near Tilak Nagar Bridge on Cell Colony Road in Chembur, following an inspection by officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

A case has been registered against the unidentified owner of the vehicle under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Nitin Madhukar Dhumal, 53, is working as a Rationing Officer at Rationing Office No. 19. On August 24 at around 2 pm, officials received information regarding the alleged illegal storage of LPG cylinders in the area.

A team comprising rationing inspectors Ramraje Bhosale, Vikas Nagdive and Chandrakant Kamble, along with officials from Rationing Office No. 19 in Kurla, reached the spot with panch witnesses and inspected vehicles parked in the vicinity.

Inspection Of LPG Vehicles

During the inspection, a man identified as Ashish Chavan approached the officials and claimed that he was supervising the LPG cylinders at the location. He also told the officials that the drivers of trucks bearing registration numbers MH-13-CU-6058 and MH-03-EG-2537 were known to him and were present at the spot.

The team subsequently questioned driver Mohammed Mustaqim Naseem Ahmed Khan and sought documents relating to the LPG cylinders being transported. Khan produced copies of two invoices.

The documents reportedly showed that truck MH-13-CU-6058 had been loaded for Honesty Gas Service at around 9.30 pm on August 22, while truck MH-03-EG-2537 had been loaded for Cookwell Gas Agency at around 10.54 am on the same day.

Officials found 235 19-kg cylinders in the first truck, including 230 filled and five empty cylinders. The second truck contained 93 empty 19-kg cylinders. Khan allegedly told the inspection team that the cylinders had been distributed to delivery vehicle drivers as instructed by the agency owner, while empty cylinders were expected to be returned by them.

Abandoned Vehicle Inspected

The officials also inspected a four-wheeler bearing registration number MH-03-CV-8943. The vehicle was found in a non-operational condition and appeared to have remained at the location for several days. When questioned, Chavan reportedly said that he had no information about the vehicle.

Suspecting illegal storage of LPG cylinders in the vehicle, rationing inspector Ramraje Bhosale contacted the police emergency number 112. Police Sub-Inspector Yakub Naik and police constable Ajay Malhari Ombase from Tilak Nagar police station reached the spot.

The officials pointed out the suspected illegal storage to the police, following which the vehicle and its contents were handed over to the police. As the vehicle could not be moved from the spot, it was sealed there.

Case Registered Under Essential Commodities Act

As per the FIR, 68 filled LPG cylinders weighing five kilograms each were found inside the sealed vehicle. The rationing department has alleged that the cylinders were being stored without authorisation at a location frequented by traffic, in violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the LPG Regulation of Supply and Distribution Order, 2000.

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A case has been registered at the Tilak Nagar police station under Sections 3, 7 and 8 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, along with Sections 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000. Police are conducting further investigation to identify the owner of the vehicle and determine the source and intended destination of the cylinders.

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