Mumbai Police Warn Citizens About Rising LPG Booking Scams Via Fake WhatsApp & SMS Links | AI - Representational Image

Mumbai: The police have issued an alert for citizens warning them about scammers who are taking advantage of the LPG shortage and urgency and are targeting people through fake booking links, advertisements and messages. The alert stated that scammers create fake websites in the name of LPG booking and trick people into making online payments, after and induce them to pay money.

Explaining how the scammers trap victims, the alert stated, "The scammers are sending "Urgent LPG booking" or discount offers via SMS, WhatsApp or social media to victims. In some cases fake links are sent which redirects the victims to websites that look like official ones, while in some cases users are asked to download the APK file or scan the QR code."

"Once the scammer gets personal details of the victims they manage to siphon the money from the victims account to the scammer's account or mule account. In some cases, the user's device may be infected with malware and banking and personal data may be compromised," the alert stated.

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Stating what the victim should do in order to prevent getting scammed, the alert said, "Do LPG booking only through official app, website or authorized distributor and don't trust random links from Google searches. Do not click on unknown links, ads or forwarded messages. Never download APK files (use only official app stores). Do not share OTP, PIN, bank details with anyone and always verify before making payment."

The alert stated that messages stating "limited stock" or creating urgency is a common sign of a scam. "Also, before making a payment, one should carefully check the URL as spelling mistakes or unusual domains are signs of a scam," the alert stated.

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