Navi Mumbai Residents Raise Safety Concerns Over Mobile Towers Installed On Road Dividers In Ulwe

Bhopal News: Mobile Tower’s Equipment Theft Gang Busted | FP Photo

The Urban Development Department (UDD) is asked to examine complaints regarding the installation of mobile towers on road dividers in Ulwe, triggering official scrutiny of the controversial project.

The complaint has been forwarded to Additional Chief Secretary by the Chief minister office.

The directive follows a representation by civil rights activist B N Kumar, who raised concerns over telecom towers being erected on central medians in Ulwe and other nodes of Navi Mumbai.

Kumar said the response from the Chief Minister’s office indicated a specific direction for action rather than a routine acknowledgement. “This was not an autogenerated mail. The matter has been marked to Dr Govinda Raj, who heads Urban Development Department-II, which oversees non-metro civic bodies,” he said, adding that citizens would continue to pursue the issue through the Right to Information (RTI) Act to seek details on permissions, safety clearances, structural approvals and related policies.

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Echoing public concerns, local leader Santosh Kate said residents were not opposed to improved telecom connectivity but objected to the manner in which towers were being installed on road dividers without visible safety measures. He warned that agitation would intensify if the work continued without transparency.

Residents and citizen groups have raised objections to the use of road dividers for telecom infrastructure, citing concerns over traffic safety, obstruction, urban planning and lack of public transparency.

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