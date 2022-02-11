New-age Call Management CRM Runo raises $5,00,000 in pre-Series A from Unicorn India Ventures

New age Call Management CRM Runo, with complete SIM based Calling Solution for outbound and sales teams has raised $5,00,000 in a pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

Runo plans to use the funds raised for the product roadmap and expand to the Middle East, SEA, and the US market in a phased manner.

Runo delivers the functionalities of a full-function Customer Relationship Management suite, all built into a mobile app, with products ranging from Call Management, sales CRM, collection CRM to POS CRM. The features can be customized as per the industry sector and the specific services offered by each business. From Business calls, to emails, to meetings; every interaction and every prospect can be tracked till closure along with real time management reporting, it said in a press statement.

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, says, “We decided to invest in Runo due to the considered solutions and services it provides to the businesses. The CRM app is easy to use and the built in tech makes it easier for team managers to track progress along the way. This can potentially disrupt the telecalling market. The business model doesn’t need huge marketing spends and their growth curve shows immense potential.”

Runo, a SIM-based call management CRM is a new concept and provides simple API integration and complements both the CRM as well as the cloud telephony.

Rajsekhar Pattnaik, Founder & CEO, Runo, says, “What differentiates us from others is our easy to use user-interface, ease of work from home and track team’s performance virtually. We believe our services are at par for the businesses which are affordable yet powerful. Our CRM app is loaded with features ideal for Telesales, Tele calling and Call centres. From business calls, to meetings, to emails, every interaction along with every prospect is tracked with closure with real time management reporting. We have witnessed a huge acceptance from businesses across sectors and believe that India is a high potential market for us. This fund raised is a stamp of UIV faith in us as we continue to register growth across different sectors. It will help us scale and expand in International markets”

According to Fortune Business Insights, The global customer relationship management (CRM) market was projected to grow from $58.04 billion in 2021 to $128.97 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1 percent during the 2021-2028 period.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:32 AM IST